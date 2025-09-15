Jude Law joins Uber Eats stellar line-up

Jude Law is everywhere these days, transitioning from romantic lead to (often) the villain of the piece. So clever of Mother to sign him up in ‘Romance’d Enough’ for Uber Eats to do a bit of both. In this case being grumpy to smitten ladies who clearly recall the earlier Jude.

The bar for Uber Eats celebs is pretty high though – current champ is still multi award-winning Robert De Niro.

Uber Eats UK general manager Matthew Price says: ‘When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats’ captures the role we play in people’s lives as the simple, reliable choice when it’s time to switch off. We are thrilled to work with someone as iconic as Jude Law to help us remind consumers why they choose Uber Eats – for value, choice and convenience.”

Mother has the rare gift of refreshing longstanding client relationships. IKEA is one example, KFC another. Boots has never been as good since Martin Sorrell lured it away at Davos.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.