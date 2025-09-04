John Lewis hymns 100 years of price promise

Saatchi & Saatchi must be back in John Lewis’ good books after somehow managing to lose Waitrose after a good Christmas campaign.

It’s in the chair for a celebration of the retailer’s famed ‘never knowingly undersold,’ coined in 1925 (although it had a couple of years off not that long ago.)

And the agency has thrown everything at it: Mike Skinner reprising Sonny & Cher and Kim Gehrig directing.

Rosie Hanley, brand director at John Lewis Partnership, says: “It’s been 100 years since our brand promise, ‘Never knowingly undersold’ on quality service and price, was introduced – a distinctive promise to our customers that is woven into our heritage.

“This campaign is a celebration of that enduring commitment. The incredible artistry and bold production of the film, featuring 100 products and a brilliant modern soundtrack from Mike Skinner, beautifully captures John Lewis’s role in the fabric of British life from car boot picnics to festivals and fetes.

“This is a fully integrated campaign which was made possible by working with our fearless partners to honour our past while setting the stage for the future of John Lewis.”

John Lewis’ famous Christmas ads at adam&eve somehow made you feel you were part of it all: by pouring on the emotion and fiendishly clever music admittedly. With this, though the craft is top drawer, you watch from a distance.

John Lewis still seems to be working out what it is, what it stands for. If department stores are to survive they need to export a sense of ownership. Not sure this does that.

MAA creative scale: 6.