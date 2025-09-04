IKEA joins the ad chorus

Tunes, or jingles as they were, seem to making a comeback. Once they were a part of nearly every agency pitch for consumer goods; one agency, Allen Brady & Marsh, used to have co-founder Rod Allen banging away on the old joanna.

Back in the distant past of MAA, Melbourne’s ‘Dumb Ways to Die’ swept the board at Cannes. This week we had Waitrose bursting into tune on behalf of its chickens.

IKEA has now joined the chorus with its first-ever song, partnering up with the songwriters behind the Hey Duggee series to create the ‘Tidy Up Tune’ trying to get kids excited about tidying up (good luck with that one.)

Animation by Oh Studio, song by Tin Sounds.

IKEA UK’s Anna Arokiam sways: “For over 80 years, IKEA has been inside people’s homes, continuously learning how to make everyday life better and less stressful. We understand the immense pressure that many parents are under when a new term rolls around, so we know that bringing joy into daily routines is more important than ever.

“Our ‘Tidy Up Tune’ is a playful way to empower children, reduce parental stress, and foster a sense of responsibility, proving that organisation and tidying up doesn’t need to be boring.”

Quite good fun, We all love a good tune and the female vocalist does a noble job of making the IKEA lyrics almost match the music.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.