News
Home improvement gets sweary for Norwegian retailer Maxbo
Maxbo is Norway’s largest home improvement retailer, known not just for selling tools and materials but also providing workshops and expert guidance.
Agency Morgenstern has leant into Maxbo’s role as a trusted problem solver with a story about an otherwise model primary school pupil who has somehow developed a habit of using very bad language in the classroom. You can guess where this is going, but the story is told beautifully and with a light touch.
It’s sympathetic, entertaining, and says a lot about the brand.
MAA creative scale: 8