Helen James takes over as CEO of MSQ’s The Gate

Forsman & Bodenfors London CEO Helen James is replacing Jamie Elliott as CEO of MSQ creative agency The Gate. James also worked at BBH on Tesco and Virgin Media and co-founded Creative Equals at F&B.

James (left) says: “People and ambition were undoubtedly the biggest drivers for me in choosing to take on this role. It’s people that win business, retain business, deliver results and add fun in the working day. I’ve been really impressed with the one vision, one team entrepreneurial approach from everyone I’ve met within The Gate and MSQ.

“It’s a supportive progressive culture with all striving to get to the same output together and I look forward to working with the team to drive the agency forward, building on their success and taking that to the next level both in the UK and internationally.”

Gate chairman Stephen Maher says: “We are hugely excited to attract someone of Helen’s calibre to The Gate. She brings leadership, creativity and purpose to the role, a huge passion for our industry and a real drive to move things forward. I want to thank Jamie for all that he has done at The Gate and wish him all the best in the future. He leaves the agency in strong shape which will allow Helen to truly thrive at the helm.”

The Gate has won a fair few awards recently and produced good work for the likes of the AA. It has still, though, the break into the upper echelons of the creative billings table.