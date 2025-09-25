Gucci’s dysfunctional family gets high on perfection in new film

It’s like a mash up of Succession, The Substance, and House of Gucci. Italian fashion giant Gucci’s new artistic director, Denma, has announced his arrival with a family drama directed by Spike Jonze and featuring an all-star cast led by Demi Moore and Ed Harris.

Denma’s first collection kicked off Milan Fashion week not with a traditional catwalk show but with a 30-minute advert for the brand, displaying a trust in the medium that many mainstream marketers have almost abandoned. The clothes look fabulous and the film – about a daughter who spikes the champagne of her dysfunctional family on her mother’s birthday – is worth a watch.

Dering’s sales were down 25% in the first quarter and Gucci is the group’s biggest brand, so a lot is riding on Denma’s vision. The luxury sector’s current decline is down to inflated prices, lacklustre designs, poor quality and a general disrespect for the consumer.

Jonze’s commentary on power and perfection is pretty compelling and the clothes are stunning. So maybe that’s a start.

MAA creative scale: 9