Guardian takes free speech fight to Trump

Free speech is well and truly under attack in America, not from those Elon Musk is so keen to criticise but his on-off pal President Trump who’s now trying to sue the New York Times for $15bn (yes that’s billion) for supporting the Democrats. They can support who they like can’t they, even him?

The Guardian and agency Lucky Generals have entered the lists with an NYC poster campaign showing what reporting would be like in Trump and his lawyers’ ideal world (and, in some cases, maybe already is.) Passer-by are invited to peel off the redacted bits to show the full story.

A number of media organisations have already settled with the litigious Trump. The first NYT suit was thrown out as it was too long but he’ll be back. Let’s hope the Old Gray Lady sticks to its guns.

MAA creative scale: 9.