Great Pitch Company hires agency vet Laura Holme

Pitching remains the lifeblood of agencies – a welcome transfusion of new business or a draining malaise – and The Great Pitch company has added to its team with agency veteran Laura Holme as business development and growth consultant for the UK.

Holme (left) has worked with a number of top level agencies including Dentsu, Design Bridge, Havas, Publicis, Rapp and Wunderman.

GPC founder and CEO Marcus Brown says: “Laura is a formidable talent with deep expertise in winning pitches. Having worked together previously, I know that the agencies we work with will love her down-to-earth, sleeves-rolled-up approach to business development.”

Holme says: “The idea of collaborating again has been on the table for some time, and we’re delighted to make it happen. With a shared commitment to supporting agencies and driving success through pitching, this partnership feels both natural and timely.”

New business is also on the agenda at the Festival of New Business at Birdcage Walk, London on the October 7. Speakers include Ajaz Ahmed, founder of AKQA and now founder of Studio.One in one of his first public appearances since quitting WPP.