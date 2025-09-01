COO Andrew Scott leaves WPP in changing of the guard

WPP is ringing the changes under new CEO Cindy Rose with long-serving chief operating officer Andrew Scott leaving the company at the end of the year although WPP says he’ll act as an adviser. Scott (below), a close colleague of departed CEO Mark Read, handled much of WPP’s frenetic M&A-driven expansion in the Sir Martin Sorrell years.

That is no longer on the agenda as the company embarks on a strategic review which is more likely to see disposals than acquisitions although Scott handled some of those too, notably research business Kantar and PR firm FGS Global. WPP’s businesses in Africa and Australia, beset by upheavals, must be on the disposal agenda.

Under Sorrell WPP had powerful execs running individual businesses but only the boss operating across everything at board level. Scott only joined the main board in 2023, five years after Sorrell’s departure. Rose may decide to appoint lieutenants with wider responsibilities as she tries to get WPP back on track and deal with shareholders.

Brian Lesser currently oversees substantial, albeit struggling, WPP Media. T&P’s Johnny Hornby was chosen to oversee WPP’s so-called “specialist agencies” (the ones not part of its big creative networks) earlier this year. The creation, expected by some, of a matching WPP Creative would create another big opportunity.

At 60 Rose will want to get a move on and she needs a strong top team to help.