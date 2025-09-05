Chivas Regal puts pit crew centre stage for Ferrari partnership

Booze has to market itself where it can these days but it’s still a bit odd to see Chivas Regal partnering with Ferrari in F1.

But it’s the Italian Grand Prix this weekend and Ferrari (Scuderia Ferrari HP, for its full handle) will be hoping drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton (especially) do rather better as they’ve laboured so far in McLaren’s slipstream.

They front this film but it’s the choreographed pit crew as heroes:”honouring the tenacious crew who build together behind the scenes and reflects Chivas Regal’s belief that success is built on teamwork.” From Wieden+Kennedy London.

Chivas Regal global marketing director Nick Blacknell says: “True greatness is driven by the hands of many. This campaign embodies our I Rise We Rise ethos and focuses on the people who build together and set the team up for greatness behind the scenes. The Scuderia Ferrari HP team shares our tenacious mindset and belief that success is built on teamwork – and that’s what makes our partnership so powerful.”

Looking on the bright side perhaps. By Ferrari’s stellar standards the year has so far been a failure. That’s the trouble with sport of course, too few winners.

As ever with W+K the craft is top drawer.

MAA creative scale: 6.