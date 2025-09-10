Can VodafoneThree live up to its promises?

Vodafone and Three are merging in the UK, bringing the UK’s four big mobile networks down to, um, three alongside EE and also merged Virgin Media O2.

So that’s OK then: all parts of the UK will finally be able to communicate and prices won’t go up (they already have.)

But you have to put your best foot forward so the new company is trying to strike a perky note in its launch campaign, a joint effort from Vodafone’s Leo and Three’s Wonderhood Studios.

VodafoneThree’s chief brand officer Maria Koutsoudakis says: “Bringing together Vodafone and Three will create a new era of connectivity. As millions of our customers are already starting to enjoy the benefits of the combined networks, we moved at pace to bring a campaign which highlights the everyday moments that depend on a strong network coverage, while bringing the personalities of both brands to life across the country.

“More coverage, means more connections for the nation. This is the first campaign of a very exciting chapter for Vodafone and Three and we’re looking forward to capturing more moments that demonstrate how we’re improving connections in the UK.”

Will the two agencies continue to ride in tandem? If they are they’d better produce something more inspiring than this. Three used to be good (the less said about Vodafone’s ads the better.)

MAA creative scale: 4.