Can musical comedy help Waitrose better chicken pledge?

Something seems to be stirring in UK adland, is entertainment really on the way back? After years of performance-driven assault and battery there’s seemingly the recognition (in some quarters at least) that if you don’t like the ads you’re not going to think much of the product.

Waitrose is currently undergoing something of a chicken phase: this week it took over the first four pages of The Times, no less, to promote its higher welfare chicken standards and now agency Wonderhood Studios has set its pledge to music, with Alex Horne and his Horne Section band.

Chief customer officer Nathan Ansell says: “Working with our creative partners – and Alex Horne and The Horne Section – we’ve been able to launch a campaign that celebrates our commitments with honesty, humour, and one hell of an earworm. We hope it encourages UK shoppers to check, check, check their chicken.”

It might do although some Waitrose chicken is still at eye-watering prices, so a tricky sell as the UK goes through yet another cost of living crisis.

Full marks for effort though.

MAA creative scale: 7.