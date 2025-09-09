Burger King launches Wagyu with Ramsay

Time was when Wagyu beef, which hailed from Japan, was the world’s most expensive – reared on a special diet with, some say, beer rubbed into its hide although can’t see how that made much difference.

Seem to recall Gordon Ramsay being pilloried at one point for serving Wagyu from Australia in one of his top end restaurants.

But Wagyu’s for everyone these days including Burger King customers (about £11, doubt it comes from Japan) and Gordon Ramsay, no less, has found time in his busy schedule to promote it. Although it’s ‘Not Made by Gordon.’ From BBH, produced in-house.

BBH ECD Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes says: “When you’re so confident in your product, you hire a celeb chef just to tell the world they had nothing to do with it. That’s pure Burger King.”

Burger King CMO Katie Evans says: “We’re celebrating the launch of our most gourmet burger yet, The Wagyu. So good you’d think a certain world renowned chef had made it, but he didn’t. Sorry Gordon.”

Nicely done and Ramsay, who once terrified his chefs, customers and those other parts of the world that came into contact with him, has clearly been working on his genial side.

MAA creative scale: 7.