Banderas stars for Uber Eats

Uber Eats shares the work around, which gives different agencies the change to work with stars of stage ond screen. Such opportunities can bring the best out of agencies, others can seem simply star-struck and you wonder why they bothered.

Mother in the UK has featured Robert De Niro and now it’s on air with Jude Law. Ogilvy Madrid has Antonio Banderas finding himself the horrified recipient of a Goya painting, nicked from one of Spain’s splendid galleries.

Banderas seems to be enjoying himself, which is half the battle. The best Spanish advertising has a most welcome anarchic streak, which is not necessarily what you expect from Ogilvy.

Makes you wonder who they’ll sign up next, the bar is set pretty high. When we start to see Love Island competitors the game will be up.

MAA creative scale: 8.