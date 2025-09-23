Asda’s George joins Cotswolds invasion with Lucky Generals

Lucky Generals has taken over Asda from Havas (which didn’t seem to do much wrong) and has made a lively start on its George fashion label, languishing recently (along with the rest of the business) years after it was started by legendary retailer George Davies, founder of Next among others.

The Cotswolds, you may have noticed, have become the 51st State of the Union with JD Vance and many others so the Generals have enlisted this invasion to launch new platform ‘That’s George.’

George brand director Jill Gate says: “We’ve been working hard on resetting our style credentials across our womenswear business and our brief for Autumn Winter was to showcase the incredible product offering we have. Our first campaign working together with Lucky Generals does exactly that in a fun and playful way.”

We’ve remarked before that big supermarket accounts tend to grind agencies down. Is Wieden+Kenedy actually better off for stints on both Tesco and Sainsbury’s? Lucky Generals hasn’t started the heavy lifting on the main supermarket yet but this is a promising start.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.