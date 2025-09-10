AMS Media wins National Grid

AMS Media, one of the last of the wave of UK media independents still left standing, has been appointed to handle a three year campaign for the UK’s National Grid. Last week M+C Saatchi was reappointed as creative agency.

AMS, which worked on a campaign for National Grid last year, won a competitive pitch.

National Grid’s Phil Edmonds says: “AMS were able to dovetail a consistent media strategy, alongside that of creative and comms, whilst ensuring our regional constraints were observed without loss of impact.”

AMS CEO Paul Phelps says: “We are delighted to have been successful for such an important task. The Great Grid Upgrade is a campaign with a genuine purpose for the greater good.”

The usually unremarked National Grid faces a more challenging future with energy prices rising and the UK’s infrastructure struggling to support growing demands for electricity.