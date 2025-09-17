Amex targets Gen Z with Dentsu’s ‘there’s always more’

Gen Z and millennials are opening 60% of new Amex accounts, which isn’t that surprising given that the age span of these two groups ranges from 13 to 44 years old, but it focuses the minds of all the banks on how to appeal to this extended demographic.

The answer, it seems, is experiences, and this new campaign from Dentsu Creative is all about demonstrating that Amex not only understands the pitfalls of modern life – it can offer consolation in the form of fun times, thanks to its rewards scheme.

Dave Edwards, VP demand generation at American Express UK, said: “We wanted to create a campaign that reflects the lives people are living. Whether it’s travel, dining, shopping, or running a business, Amex helps you get more out of the things that matter most. The new campaign is about showing people that Amex is for them—and helping them see what’s possible with us by their side.”

Dentsu’s campaign consists of five spots (including the compilation directly above) which will run on all the usual channels including prime TV slots like the Premier League and F1. Shot by American-Pakistani director Amara Abbas, the track on the film is by UK duo Sistra, who are part of Amex Unsigned, an initiative that offers opportunities for emerging music talent.

It’s a relatable series of mishaps, with something for everyone.

MAA creative scale: 7