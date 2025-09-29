AI is good for your love life, says ChatGPT’s first brand campaign

We should stop worrying about AI taking our jobs and our sanity, and embrace its potential for enhancing our love lives, our physiques, and our sibling relationships.

That’s according to a the first big brand campaign from OpenAI and ChatGPT, which the company has deliberately created with “human craft” rather than AI assistance.

For “Dish,” Chat GPT provides a recipe that says, “I like you, but I want to play it cool.”

For “Pull up,” ChatGPT responds to the prompt, “I want to feel stronger.”

In “Road Trip,” ChatGPT helps a brother to plan a trip with his sister over break.

They are nicely done, with great soundtracks from Perfume Genius, Simple Minds and Neil Diamond. But how convincing is ChatGPT’s insistence that it makes real life better? Maybe we would be better off and less anxious if we buy into this version of AI, but Mother’s more business-focused effort for Anthropic’s Claude feels a bit more honest.

MAA creative scale: 7