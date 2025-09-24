Ads as entertainment: Willem Dafoe for Laphroaig and Kim Kardashian’s NikeSkims

Some might remember Robert Carlyle trekking around the Highlands for Johnnie Walker in a (lengthy) award-winning campaign from BBH.

Willem Dafoe is embarking on a similarly lengthy (although mostly studio-bound) effort for Suntory-owned Laphroaig, an Island malt with a distinctive smoky character. Which sets Dafoe off on a surreal ramble, produced by View Creative’s Valerie Wickes and director Tim Pope.

Kim Kardashian’s NikeSkims are debuting this week and here’s the world’s best-known ample bum heading a star-studded bottom line-up for the brand that Nike obviously hopes will match some of its NBA tie-ups. (Kardashian came to prominence with a leaked sex tape so that probably makes her an athlete of sorts.)

Also performing are Serena Williams, Sha’carri Richardson and Jordan Chiles, with lots of other Nike bums to come. From Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Dafoe for Laphroaig is knowing hokum but entertainingly so. As you can’t say anything about the taste of booze in a conventional ad, why not if you have the budget?

The Kardashian phenomenon is one of those headline aspects of the USofA that leave you scratching your head (as with Trump) or maybe your…

But it will probably sell truckloads of NikeSkims.

MAA creative scale: (both) 7.