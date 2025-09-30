$720m Bayer moves to IPG

IPG has shown there’s life after the impending merger with Omnicom by landing one of the biggest account reviews of the year so far, Bayer Consumer Health’s $720m creative, production and media duties. Bayer OTC drugs include Claritin, Aleve, Aspirin and Alka-Seltzer.

Bayer media moves from WPP’s EssenceMediacom. Bayer has used a wide selection of creative agencies including IPG’s MullenLowe and Omnicom’s BBDO.

Bayer says: “Our new agency model addresses two competing forces in today’s marketing landscape – the need for more connection and individuality alongside greater efficiency and automation. IPG understands how data, AI and creative must converge in this new era and came forward with a strong offering that brings together world class capabilities, innovative technologies, and creativity. We are excited for them to join with us on this journey and by the opportunity of what is possible when their planned combination with Omnicom is complete.”

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky says: “We are honoured and energized by Bayer’s decision. In today’s fragmented and fast-moving marketing environment, clients are looking for partners who can integrate creativity and media with data and technology in ways that are seamless and connected. What makes this opportunity exciting is the scale and ambition of Bayer’s portfolio — trusted brands with enormous reach and impact.

“By bringing the full IPG ecosystem together, we will deliver bold ideas, smarter media, and technology-enabled production that accelerate growth, deepen consumer trust, and drive results across markets. We look forward to tapping additional talent and capabilities on Bayer’s behalf once we join forces with Omnicom.”