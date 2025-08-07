Zendaya leads the challenge for On sportswear with ‘be every you’

The dominance of Nike and Adidas in the sportswear market is being eroded by alternative brands like On, Hoka and Salomon, which tend to be more innovative in their designs and more imaginative with their collaborations.

A new campaign from Swiss brand On features A-lister Zendaya’s own collab, the Cloudzone Moon shoe, which she created with “image architect” Law Roach. She’s also showcasing On’s new apparel collection, boosting a category where challenger brands have so far been less successful.

The global sportwear industry is still growing, with McKinsey predicting a rise of 7% a year until 2027 at least, although it’s symptomatic of shifting dynamics that Nike predicted only 1% growth in sales this year, as it struggles to reinvigorate the brand.

Zendaya said: Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal – a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole. To me it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself.”

A smart move from On, pushing into the under-tapped territory of women’s sport while putting apparel in the spotlight, all with a bona fide A-lister on board. The film, directed by Bardia Zeinali, replays tropes about the different demands and expectations society puts on women, and the “be every you” line is just a retelling of the familiar “you do you” / “be your whole self” narrative.

MAA creative scale: 6.5