Walkers revives DDB’s famous ‘Wassup’

Pepsico’s in-house agency Sips & Bites has shown more initiative than its out-of-house peers on occasion and it’s resurrected DDB’s celebrated ‘Wassup’ Budweiser ad from 1999 for a new campaign for Walker’s. The original, based on a short film licensed by Budweiser, won a Cannes Grand Prix among many other plaudits.

Advertising has performed mightily for Walkers over the years (it helped BBC boss Tim Davie start his journey through the broadcasting establishment) with ace commercials director Paul Weiland instructing Gary Lineker.

Good that someone in advertising is aware that there were ads before the current wave of online-induced carnage.

MAA creative scale: 8.