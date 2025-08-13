Uncommon recreates a dopamine high in first work for Depop

Secondhand fashion – or “vintage” as it prefers to be known – is currently growing at three times the rate of the global retail market, so the competition to pull in this expanding audience of thrifty shoppers is getting fierce.

Depop is hoping to steal a march on rivals like eBay and Vinted by working with Uncommon to create a new OOH and social campaign, “Depopamine,” that pictures wide eyes and gasping open mouths, designed to recreate the dopamine high of alighting on the perfect item as you scroll.

Sonia Biddle, Depop chief product officer, said: “’Depopamine’ puts a name to the moment of discovery that comes with finding something special — showing just how exciting, creative and individual secondhand fashion can be. Partnering with Uncommon Creative Studio helped us to bring this to life in a way that’s bold, dynamic and authentic to what makes Depop unique — a platform powered by personal expression, sustainability and the thrill of finding your perfect item.”

There’s something a bit disturbing about recreating the dopamine high that is getting so many people hooked on social media. But it makes good business sense and it stands out as a fashion ad.

MAA creative scale: 7