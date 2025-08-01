UK advertisers sign up to Less Healthy Food (LHF) directive

A group of UK advertising’s trade bodies including the Advertising Association, ISBA, the IPA, IAB UK, has launched a comprehensive, cross-industry awareness campaign to help professionals working on Q4 campaigns understand the incoming Less Healthy Food (LHF) advertising restrictions. The campaign will signpost key resources including FAQs and online training to help the industry comply with the restrictions from October 1, 2025.

The campaign highlights an Industry Agreement with the Government that from October 1, ads for identifiable LHF products should not be shown before the watershed on Ofcom-licensed TV and Ofcom-regulated on-demand services, or as paid-for online advertisements at any time. This voluntary agreement enables the Government to clarify the law to ensure brand advertising remains exempt from the incoming legislation.

The awareness drive includes seasonal catchphrases to remember when planning festive ads such as ‘Don’t be on the Naughty List’ as well as ‘Don’t get Tricked when showing Treats’ for Halloween campaigns. It aims to encourage widespread awareness for advertisers, agency creatives and planners, media owner sales teams, influencer marketing agencies, and FMCG leads at tech companies.

AA CEO Stephen Woodford says: “The October 1 deadline for LHF advertising restrictions is fast approaching and it is imperative that our industry is fully informed. This campaign is a collaborative effort to help everyone working in our industry – from advertiser to agency; media owner to tech company – understand what is being asked of them. It is a vital part of demonstrating the industry’s commitment to responsible advertising, while enabling advertisers to continue advertising their brands through an exemption promised by the Government during the legislative process.”

IPA’s Richard Lindsay says: “The advertising restrictions on less healthy foods were introduced in the Health and Care Act 2022 (which amended the Communications Act 2003). Although the Government had to change their implementation date to January 5 next year to accommodate the brand exemption clarification, that shift was only confirmed in May when we signed our industry agreement with Government. Businesses, including agencies, will therefore have been working towards a compliance date of October 1, 2025 for over two years anyway, and it is vital that they continue to treat that date as set in stone, hence this joint industry initiative.

“We are asking agencies, then, to meet the terms of the Industry Agreement, and to comply with the restrictions, as if they were coming into force from October 1.”

ISBA’s Rob Newman says: “The LHF industry agreement is about trust. Government has listened to industry representations regarding the brand exemption; now it’s incumbent on advertisers to play their part by making every effort to avoid running product ads from October 1.

“In every conversation we’ve had with our members, ISBA has heard how advertisers are committed to adhering to the agreement. We’ll continue to provide advice and support so that advertisers can run compliant ads, and have clarity on content as we head into Q4.”

The voluntary Industry Agreement states that from October 1, advertisements for specific identifiable less healthy food or drink products should not be run on TV or on-demand services between 5:30 am and 9 pm (including on ODPS or IPTV channels that are regulated by Ofcom), or as paid-for advertisements online at any time (including on Video On Demand and IPTV services not regulated by Ofcom).