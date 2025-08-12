System1 picks summer of sport ad winners

Sports ads have been all over the place in the UK this summer, with women’s football, notably the Lionesses win in the Euros, leading the pack. Ad measurement firm System1 ranks all sports ads as follows:

1/Axa, Keep on Kicking (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 4.5-Stars

2/ITV, Women’s Euro Trailer (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 4.3-Stars

3/Walkers, Two footballers walk into a bar #NoWalkersNoGame (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 4.2-Stars

4/Lidl, Never Stop Growing (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 4.1-Stars

5/BBC, Names Will Be Made (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 3.9-Stars

6/Budweiser, Budweiser is official beer of the FIFA Club World Cup™ (FIFA Club World Cup) – 3.7-Stars

7/Sure, Lucy Bronze (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 3.6-Stars

8/Google, Proud Partner of the England Teams (UEFA Women’s Euro) – 3.6-Stars

9/Heinz, Lost in Love (Wimbledon) – 3.4-Stars

10/Stella Artois, The Perfect Serve (The French Open) – 3.4-Stars

System1 chief customer officer Jon Evans: “Major sporting events bring out some of the most inspiring and entertaining ads, with the very best campaigns not only delighting sports fans but also winning over the general public.

“One of the factors behind the success of these adverts is their use of celebrity personalities, who fit in as an authentic part of the story. Uplifting storylines also help to boost emotional impact, particularly when accompanied by right-brain features like melodic music, characters with agency and more.

“What is particularly interesting this year is the success of ads around women’s football. Advertisers recognise that women’s football has come to hold a growing place in the nation’s heart and therefore has the power to produce a huge emotional response with audiences.”

The ranking is based on System1’s Test Your Ad platform Star Rating, which predicts long-term brand growth and is calculated by measuring emotional response to each ad.