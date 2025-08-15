Rightmove and Neverland turn house-hunting into guess work

Neverland’s “If they can find it, so can you” campaign for Rightmove is back with a third phase, this time with an element of cultural detective work and a nod to the new Premier League season.

OOH and social matches a househunter’s wishlist with visual clues that lead consumers to places like Manchester, Newcastle and Wimbledon. On TV, the property platform will replay Neverland’s “Dive in” spot from last December.

Rightmove CMO Matt Bushby said: “This campaign is about reflecting the real, varied lives of people across the UK. By tapping into local cultural touchpoints and showcasing the diversity of home-moving needs, we’re aiming to build emotional resonance and relevance with audiences. It’s a powerful way to deepen engagement and reinforce Rightmove’s role in helping people find a home that truly fits, while highlighting that Rightmove offers the largest choice of homes in the UK.”

Rightmove is the dominant property search platform in the UK market with more than 100 million monthly visits. It also has a lucrative sideline in selling data about location-based trends to other businesses, particularly retailers looking to open up in different parts of the country. So it’s good to see that they still want to invest in brand-building through quality advertising.

MAA creative scale: 7