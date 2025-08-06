Prada looks for the answer in a question with Tom Holland

Luxe brands have seemingly thrived over the years by mining a rich vein of BS and it’s good to see Prada’s new Paradigme men’s fragrance continuing this rich tradition.

So here we have “brand ambassador” actor Tom Holland musing thus: “Sometimes, remembering where you started makes you think where you’re going, and wonder, what if there’s another way.”

By McCann, directed by Thomas Vinterberg.

Prada Beauty’s Yann Andrea says: “Tom Holland is the unparalleled embodiment of Prada Paradigme. An extraordinary talent and a multifaceted entrepreneur, his authentic warmth and profound yet quiet confidence perfectly capture the fragrance’s essence and its exploration of ‘another way.’”

Director Vinterberg says: “Prada is an intelligent, curious brand, and I felt there was potential to create something real. Possibly something that could offer a bit of freedom or relief for young people. My work is about asking questions, and in this project, the question itself felt like part of the answer.”

OK, got it.

Holland is tipped by some to be the next James Bond as the everlasting franchise moves to Amazon. Can’t see this helping his case somehow.

MAA creative scale: 3.