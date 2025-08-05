Ocean Outdoor and Landsec join forces with IWM and the DCMS for 80th VJ Day commemorations

At 12.30pm on 15th August, Piccadilly Lights marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the very end of the Second World War, with a commemorative piece inspired by the DCMS and IWM’s Letters to Loved Ones campaign, featuring the words and writing of those who served in the Far East. The film is produced by the DCMS.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, IWM (Imperial War Museums) will present a digital public artwork on Piccadilly Lights by the artist Es Devlin and her long-term studio colleague Machiko Weston.

The space for the screening at 8.45pm on 6th August is donated by Landsec, owner of Piccadilly Lights, working with Ocean Outdoor.

Commissioned in 2020, it takes the form of an illuminated reading from a range of sources in Japanese and English. First hand testimonies from witnesses present multiple perspectives about the devastating events that destroyed both cities.

Caro Howell MBE, director-general of IWM, says: “Earlier this year, we were delighted to see the immense public response to our Letters to Loved Ones campaign for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, and how it inspired the nation to share stories of their own family history. However, the story of the Second World War did not finish on 8th May 1945. We are calling on the nation to come together once again to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict in Asia and the Pacific with us, and to reflect on the new world it created and how the potential consequences of war changed forever.”

Another highlight of IWM’s programme is a contemporary short film exploring the events and significance of the Second World War in Asia and the Pacific.

Produced in partnership with student and graduate film makers from SODA (School of Digital Arts), part of Manchester Metropolitan University, ‘August 1945: It Was Over Then’ features sound, photographs and film from IWM’s collections.

It will premiere at IWM North on VJ Day (15th August), with co-ordinated screenings at 5pm on 12 large format Ocean screens across the nation including Manchester Printworks, Bradford Media Wall, Liverpool Media Wall, and with full audio on both Four Dials, Westfield Stratford City and Eat Street Westfield London.

Ocean Outdoor chief commercial officer Nick Shaw says: “These thoughtful, moving tributes demonstrate the power of storytelling. Sharing them on Ocean screens and Piccadilly Lights forms part of an important moment for national reflection. Thank you to IWM, Landsec and all the partners involved for making this happen.”