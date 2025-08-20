O2 and VCCP give England’s Red Roses a boost for Rugby World Cup

After the success of England’s Lionesses, recently crowned football champions of Europe, England Rugby is hoping that the Red Roses can replicate the surge in popularity, press attention, and sponsorship opportunities that have turned many of the England women’s football team into household names.

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which starts this weekend in the UK, O2 and VCCP are doing their bit to boost the profile of the Red Roses, who are in fact a very successful team. This new campaign, “England meet England,” portrays the women as national heroes to get us all in the mood.

Rachel Swift, brand and advertising director at Virgin Media O2, said: “The Red Roses are England’s most decorated rugby team – and yet they’re not yet front of mind. With ‘England, meet England’, we’re giving them the epic entrance to the tournament they’ve earned and calling on the nation to get behind them and Wear the Rose.”

Nikki Lindman, creative director at VCCP, said: “The Red Roses are on an incredible winning streak, but somehow still under the radar. This campaign is a proper introduction – confident, powerful, and full of heart. We wanted to make something that felt as big as the stage they’re about to step onto. Hopefully it gives people goosebumps… and makes them proud to cheer them on.”

There’s also a mockumentary series created by MSQ Sport + Entertainment, which features the comedian Asim Chaudhry in the same “hypeman” role that he’s known for as Chabuddy G in People Just do Nothing.

It’s a bit like a Persil commercial – all the kit is such a pristine white – but it’s a good attempt to get the Red Roses some recognition, and they are smart to acknowledge the challenge.

MAA creative scale: 7.5