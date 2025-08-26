New York Times changes channels with new agency Isle of Any

A new brand campaign and positioning from The New York Times is quite a big deal, especially with a new agency after a long and productive relationship with Droga5.

‘It’s your World to Understand’ is from Isle of Any, formed earlier this year by Laurie Howell and Toby Treyer-Evans. There’s continuity there as the two made their name on the NYT (and Under Armour) at D5 although this is a radically different presentation of the famed Old Grey Lady, now a successful digital brand too.

We might have expected another entry in the Trump wars (the NYT is about as liberal as the US gets these days), what we get is a window on an intriguing world, a lifestyle ad really.

CMO Amy Weisenbach says: “We were really inspired when we talked to our most engaged subscribers about how they use the Times, They talked about how Times journalism shows up throughout their day, throughout their year, throughout their life. We liked the idea of bringing to life that personal value and relevance for a broader audience that may not understand or have awareness of our full offering.”

MAA creative scale: 8.