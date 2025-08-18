Mother and Uber Eats kick back and enjoy the new season on Sky Sports

With a new football season comes a spate of ads taking “the beautiful game” very seriously indeed, so it’s good to see a campaign that does the opposite. For Uber Eats’ Sky Sports idents, Mother London sends up all the wealth and glamour that go with the Premier League.

The agency has roped in a set of former Premier League managers – Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew – who are enjoying the spoils of their years in the top flight while counting their blessings that they are no longer in the firing line on rain-soaked touchlines. They’ve “done enough” so now it’s time for Uber Eats.

Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “The beautiful game is at the core of British culture and for many, nothing matters more than those all-important 90 minutes. Our new campaign highlights that from pre-match nerves to full-time celebrations, Uber Eats is the perfect accompaniment to help people enjoy their downtime.”

Omar El-Gammal, head of cultural insight at Mother, said: “Food, entertainment, and respite from the daily grind of expectations go hand-in-hand, and Uber Eats can play an integral part in that . So we wanted to dramatise that by bringing together these Premier League legends to show us how, after lengthy careers, Uber Eats allows them to sit back and enjoy a bit of well-deserved downtime.”

The “When you’ve done enough” campaign, memorably seen in Javier Bardem’s villain earlier this year (which is still running on TV), opens up a whole world of possible interpretations, here brought to life by Freddy Mandy and Smuggler.

MAA creative scale: 8