MAA Ad of the Week: Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle

The internet is like a hydra: someone objects to something and a thousand fully-formed objection specialists spring into action.

As they did with Sydney Sweeney’s so-called “whiteness” in this campaign for struggling clothing brand American Eagle.

It would be too obvious to say that genes rhymes with jeans…..

A reminder that ads can still make a difference, although not always the one you want.