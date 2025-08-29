MAA Ad of the Week: New York Times from Isle of Any

The New York Times is a pretty good client to kick off a new agency and Isle of Any from Laurie Howell and Toby Treyer-Evans debuts with a new brand position for the famed paper, ‘It’s your World to Understand.’ Both were previously at former agency Droga5.

Essentially it’s a bid to present the whole NYT experience, not just a participant in the Trump wars. Is the NYT running scared too? Hope not but saying there’s a more appealing and engrossing world out there isn’t a bad pitch for a media brand.

Time was when newspapers were big advertisers: the turf wars between entitled agency creatives and hacks who couldn’t understand why it took them so long to come up with the bleedin’ obvious were endlessly entertaining (and often endless.)

‘A newspaper not a snoozepaper’ from Lowe Howard-Spink for the Mail on Sumnday back in 1988 was probably worth the effort.