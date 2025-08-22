MAA Ad of the Week: Hellmann’s from Ogilvy UK

Getting on with business is what you need to do when the wolf is circling and the enemy is at the gates and Ogilvy UK, a big chunk of WPP’s UK empire (its second largest region by value) is doing just that for Unilever’s Hellmann’s with a diverting new campaign, launching in the US.

30-second ads for FMCG brands used to be the staple of big company marketing and they can still work their charms. It’s hard to over-estimate how important Unilever is to WPP. They should be happy with this.