MAA Ad of the Week: Educating Yorkshire from 4Creative

There’s Yorkshire everything on Britain’s airwaves at the moment: vets, auction houses, even glamorous shepherdesses. God’s own county’s schools are back now with Educating Yorkshire from Channel4, with a trailer directed on iPhone by Blink’s Dougal Wilson. (Even some non-film or programme ads are grandly called trailers these days.)

With the pupils in charge (and a nice closing twist.)

The UK at the moment is suffering a seemingly interminable bout of nothing works: the economy, public services including the NHS, transport, major construction projects. State education is often depicted as an under-funded hell hole.

This is the flip side and it’s quite uplifting.