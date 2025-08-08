MAA Ad of the Week: Columbia from adam&eveDDB

Not sure if sports brand Columbia and adam&eveDDB are trying to do too much in the ‘hero’ film for sports brand Columbia but you have to hand it to both for their ambition, something sadly lacking in some so-called creative quarters.

A&E has seen some big departures of both clients and people but continues in its task of reviving the DDB brand for Omnicom. Let’s hope they stick with it when the merger with IPG goes through (they’ll have an awful lot of creative agencies..)

The accompanying stunts are genuinely striking and funny.