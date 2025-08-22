Lucky Generals brings back girders for Irn Bru debut

Lucky Generals is making its debut for Irn Bru, channelling its inner Caledonian after the brand spent 30 years or so at Edinburgh’s Leith.

So it’s reprising ‘Made in Scotland from Girders’ with a feisty youngster and a hooligan granny, disputing Irn Bru’s official categorisation as a soft drink.

Brand director Kenny Nicholson says: “We wanted to do something that respected and celebrated our brand’s heritage, while moving it forward in a meaningful way. ‘Made in Scotland from Girders’ is one of the most iconic lines in advertising, and this campaign brings it back with all the personality of the IRN-BRU of yesterday — and the brave spirit of tomorrow.”

Agency CCO Shelley Smoler says: “This is not a soft drink. It’s a ‘heritage-built-on-girders-and-a-client-brave-enough-to-bring-it-back’ drink.”

There’s also Out of Home, riffing on that famous NYC girder photo, a nice touch.

This could be Lucky Generals’ year. Now part of TBWA (although still ensconced in its own modest Farringdon HQ) it delivers reliably for its growing collection of brands – with proper ads when it gets the chance.

It’s also now the custodian of Asda, so don’t speak too soon.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.