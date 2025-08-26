Leith re-unites with Tennent’s in all-Scottish review

Edinburgh agency Leith may have lost longstanding account Irn Bru to sassenachs Lucky Generals but it’s now been re-united with another inconic Scottish brand, Tennent’s Lager (which it handled up until 2002) in an all-Scottish agency review. Tennent’s had a stint at Lucky Generals too.

C&C Group CMO Cara Chambers says: “We chose to invite agencies born in Scotland to participate in the Tennent’s pitch because of our firm belief in the strength of commercial creativity north of the border, and we weren’t disappointed. Every agency in the process demonstrated true creative excellence, passion and love for the Tennent’s brand, but the collaborative energy and ideas from Leith won the day.”

It probably won’t all be back to the future. Tennent’s cans used to be famed for their ‘lager lovelies,’ portraits of Scottish lassies. It even had a ‘Sweetheart Stout’ girl who lasted 64 years.