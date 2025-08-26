Lacoste bets on G.O.A.T Djokovic

Always a bit nerve-wracking when you build a campaign around a current sporting event. Lacoste is betting on brand ambassador Novak Djokovic in the US Open tennis (he’s won a record 24 slams already but he’s getting on a bit.)

With a spin on the rather unappealing modernism a G.O.A.T (greatest of all time.) So we have Lacoste’s famous croc morphing into a you know what, courtesy of BETC Paris.

BTC ECD Olivier Aumard says: “We were looking for a strong symbol to celebrate the great career of Novak. From a Crocodile to The Goat symbolises the work ethic, the resilience, the determination that is needed in order to reach the status of legend. This collection also belongs to the very first fans, those who believed in Novak and referred to him as the GOAT since the start of his tennis career. That’s why we decided to invite some fans to star in the launch video and to have the brand reply to some of their tweets on X and gifting them a piece of the collection.”

We all know that social matters – especially to clients as it gives them something to count – but often it gets in the way of good campaigns. BETC has just about squared the circle here.

MAA creative scale: 7.