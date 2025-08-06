KFC teams up with Greggs for ‘gravy meets pastry’ road trip

It’s not the healthiest or the most summer-appropriate combination, but dipping Gregg’s famous sausage rolls into KFC gravy still sounds like a good idea. It’s the latest brainwave from KFC UK, which this year has already created the limited edition Zinger Drip, a fashion collab, and even cutlery.

Mother’s campaign for the collaboration takes the form of a three day road trip, with vans distributing free sausage rolls doused in gravy for people in London, Manchester and then Newcastle this week. There’s even a commemorative bucket hat for the first 200 customers in each city, and for those who prefer to indulge at home, Uber Eats will be delivering the delicacy in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham next week.

Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK&I, said: “At KFC, we bleed gravy. We go to obsessive lengths for our liquid gold, and so do our fans. In fact, it was them who inspired this once in a lifetime event, calling for us to partner with Greggs and unite our iconic gravy with their iconic sausage rolls. Now we’re joining forces for just a few days to give the people a taste of what they really want…it’s time for gravy to meet pastry. You’re welcome.”

Fiona Mills, brand communications lead at Greggs, said: “With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flakey goodness, we’ve always known our sausage rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another? We can’t wait to see what Greggs and KFC fans make of our latest partnership – we’re sure fans of both brands will enjoy devouring their Greggs x KFC sharing bucket…”

KFC and Greggs both have a knack for stoking fame, and this should keep those fires burning.

MAA creative scale: 8