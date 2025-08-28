Joint wins wealth manager Quilter

There are some independent creative agencies keeping their heads above water and Joint in the UK is one; helped along the way by the willingness of Amazon to award chunky assignments to non-network agencies.

Now it’s been appointed as lead creative agency for wealth management company Quilter. Such outfits are enjoying a revival of interest in the UK: not because we’re getting any richer but thanks to the fearsome noises coming out of the UK Treasury about mooted tax raids as chancellor Rachel Reeves tries to balance the books.

Joint has been tasked with creating a new brand position to help attract new customers, strengthen Quilter’s relationships with financial advisers and retain existing clients. The new brand platform and campaign is set to launch in late 2025 with future work spanning social, digital, print and press.

Senior brand manager Sarah Ireland says: “We were looking for an outstanding creative partner to work with us on the next phase of our brand development. In Joint, we’ve found a creative energy and aspiration that matches our own and we can’t wait to share our new positioning with our existing and prospective customers.”

Joint MD Lou Fielding says: “The Quilter team’s ambition for their brand is infectious and we are equally enthused about what we can achieve together. This is a truly collaborative partnership with a shared goal to do something different in the category on behalf of consumers.”