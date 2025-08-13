Joan wins Ann Summers

There’s a certain symmetry to Ann Summers appointing Joan to its creative account, female-focussed (staff-wise anyway) Joan arriving in the UK from NYC in 2023.

A pioneer on the UK high street with its sex shops back in 1972, Ann Summers now boasts 80 stores across the UK and Ireland including London’s Wardour Street, and Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

It also has online business AnnSummers.com, third-party partnerships with the likes of ASOS and Next and online platform knickerbox.com platform and the KBX lingerie brand.

CEO Maria Hollins says: “Ann Summers has always championed female pleasure and confidence, and JOAN shares that same bold energy. As a female-founded agency driving cultural change, they’re the perfect partner to collaborate with on this campaign as we shape the next chapter of sexual empowerment. It’s an exciting moment for us both.”

Joan ECD Kirsty Hathaway says: “JOAN London’s mission is to build brands into modern legends in a way that focuses on both the longer term as well as the short, driving cultural impact and encourages talkability and change. Being a force for cultural change has been Ann Summers’ ethos for many years, and the brand propelled society forward to break down taboos around sex.”