Jamie Dornan dives in for Diet Coke

Advertisers seem to be waking up to the realisation that entertainment doesn’t hurt (let’s face it, they’ve tried everything else) and here we have Diet Coke enlisting ’50 Shades’ actor Jamie Dornan, a keen cold water swimmer it seems, to demonstrate that a Diet Coke break last 8 minutes, in which time others can squeeze in much else.

Anyway, think that’s explained it.

Developed by Spring Studios in with Exposure, Ogilvy UK and Essence Mediacom.

Diet Coke senior brand manager Tara Byrnes says: “The average Diet Coke break is 8 minutes, creating a small but powerful moment to recharge, and Jamie Dornan brings this insight to life perfectly. His passion for cold-water swimming helps inspire others to embrace what you love and to make time for breaks.”

Dornan says: “Cold-water swimming is a passion that’s become very important to me, it’s my way of finding a moment for myself and I try to do it as often as I can. I hope that giving a peak behind the scenes of my lesser-known passion, inspires others to take a moment for themselves, crack open an ice-cold Diet Coke, and explore their own personal tastes.”

And the other one Jamie?

Quirky gets you social media views it seems.

MAA creative scale: a neutral 5.