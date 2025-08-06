Jaguar Land Rover embarks on agency search

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is reportedly looking for a new creative agency with Accenture Song defending the business against rival holding companies Omnicom, Publicis and WPP. Which may make for complications as all of them handle car business (Omnicom VW, Publicis Renault, WPP part of Ford and Toyota in Europe via subsidiary T&P.)

It’s been pretty hard to work out who does what for JLR over the past decade: the Tata-owned brand began with its own in-house agency Spark44 staffed by refugees from BMW while last year’s controversial car-free launch of the new all-EV Jag seemed to be in-house.

JLR told Campaign, somewhat pompously: “As a matter of policy JLR does not comment on confidential supplier negotiations/discussions. It would not be appropriate to discuss commercial information of this nature externally. We will update you on our progress at the appropriate time.” Or when it’s made its mind up maybe.

Autocar

Range Rover and allied brands Defender and Discovery seem to be going great guns, Jaguar less so, seemingly abandoning its attempt to take on Mercedes and BMW in what used to be called the executive market to move upscale agains Bentley and Rolls Royce. Good luck with that, it would be much more sensible to concentrate on pricey SUVs with maybe another sports car launch to dig into its heritage.