Hellmann’s swims against the tide with gentle humour

How long will it be before we WPP Creative? Most new stuff from the struggling empire seems to be a combo of various agencies. This new campaign for Unilever’s Hellmann’s revisiting ‘Bring Out the Best’ is a combo of Ogilvy UK and David Madrid, following on from last year’s Super Bowl ‘When Harry Met Sally’ spoof from VML.

The condiment is so delicious, it seems, that you forget where you are.

CMO Pete Harbour says: “Hellmann’s is one of the world’s most classic brands – it made sense to come back to this classic line while also having a bit of fun with it. Our goal is always to ensure Hellmann’s fits within people’s lives while reflecting the cultural moment. The new ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign does both with its simple and slightly quirky sensibility.”

Ogilvy creatives Alison Steven and Liam Bushby say: “As well as talking to our core fans who will still remember ‘Bring Out the Best’ we wanted to also connect with a younger audience through unmissable comedy. This audience has a million things vying for their attention every single day, so we had to make sure that we stood out. We believe that this distinct tone of voice will continue to win new fans for Hellmann’s from the younger generation.”

Some parts of Unilever are vying for today’s consumers by doubling down on kitchen-bound influencers. A return to the 1950s perhaps. Good of Ogilvy and friends to keep the ad flag flying.

MAA creative scale: 7.