Droga5 promises adventure for every Australian tourist

It’s seven years since Droga5’s “Son of a Legend” work for Tourism Australia cleaned up at Cannes Lions, but the agency’s creative powers are still on full volume for the client, fuelled by founder David Droga’s Australian roots. There’s also some help from celebs including Nigella Lawson and US conservationist Robert Irwin, and the return of animated character Ruby the Roo.

This latest global work from the agency – the second in its “Come and say G’day” campaign – makes the reasonable claim that everyone leaves Australia with a good story to tell, and then finds an entertaining way to tell a range of those stories, bringing in visitors from different nationalities. There’s a cartoonish “lost phone” plot pulling it all together.

David Droga, CEO of Accenture Song, said: “As an Australian living abroad, it is both a privilege and a deep responsibility to help invite the world back home. What makes it even more meaningful is seeing so many of the world’s top Australian talents, scattered across the globe and within our Droga5 network, come together to shape the next chapter of Come and say G’day. This is more than a campaign, it is a warm and timely welcome to the world.”

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said: “Traditionally tourism campaigns have leveraged one famous face across every market but for our latest campaign Ruby will be joined by well-known talent from five different markets to showcase personal lasting memories of a holiday to Australia. This campaign is backed up by a whole range of programs that helps our Australian tourism industry grow their international business.”

Australian tourism is big business: visitor spend reached a record $52.6 billion in the 12 months to March 2025, and visitors are expected to reach 10 million next year. The ad reflects that confidence without overselling.

MAA creative scale: 8