Doritos tries faux porn with Walton

Ifr they run this in the UK it may be need age verification. Pepsico’s Doritos has produced a faux porn epic starring ‘The White Lotus’ Walton Goggins as a sexy plumber and some, er, archetypes of the genre. For new flavour Golden Sriracha by Rethink.

Adchat

PepsiCo Foods US SVP Tina Mahal says the goal is to “playfully subvert expectations” and drive intrigue. Seems mainly aimed at Instagram and the like. Will they dare the Super Bowl? At three minutes 40 that would be quite a bill.

First Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle…are advertisers trying to enlist sexy controversy? Be much more fun if more of them did.

MAA creative scale: 8.