DDB splits with McDonald’s Australia after 54 years. W+K set to benefit

Wieden + Kennedy launched in Sydney in January to work on McDonald’s McCafé and chicken portfolios. Now in August, the fast food giant has announced that its contract with Omnicom’s DDB Australia will finish at the end of 2025 after a partnership spanning 54 years.

No pitch is expected, which means that W+K (McDonald’s lead creative agency in the US) are almost certainly a shoo-in for the whole account. Omnicom will retain some of the business through OMD and data analytics company Annalect. Publicis Groupe’s Digitas remains on board.

McDonald’s recently appointed CMO, Annabel Fribence, said in a statement: “I want to personally thank DDB Group Sydney for being a long-term partner of our brand and business. DDB has been a true partner, pushing us, supporting us, and ultimately ensuring we continue to grow. Together, we have evolved the iconic Macca’s brand, and we are proud of the incredible creative legacy we have built.”

DDB Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram, said: “Our partnership with Macca’s has been defined by more than shared goals, it’s been powered by determination, proving longevity is earned, not given. Our partnership navigated change, seized opportunities and built solutions. We’re proud of the success we celebrate today.”

At Cannes this year, DDB was named network of the year, but its star seems to be on the wane. The Cannes victory was soured when its Brazilian agency DM9, was stripped of a Grand Prix because it mislead the jury in its entry, with help from AI.

Late last year, DDB Australia lost another major client, WestPac bank, while the UK office – once a network flagship – has also seen a series of losses including Lloyds Bank, Lucozade, and BT Business. Aviva is up for pitch, and key players CCO Richard Brim and CSO Martin Beverley quit at the end of last year.

Here’s one of DDB’s most famous ads for McDonald’s Australia, “Jimmy Dean & Mac Time Rocks On,” from 1992: