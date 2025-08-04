Columbia shows mother nature’s true colours in adam&eveDDB debut

Sportswear brand Columbia is doing its best to pep us what’s become a rather tired and predictable sector with ‘Engineered for Whatever,’ adam&eveDDB’s big debut.

So we see Columbia employed in some hazardous circumstances, showing the flip side of mother nature.

Plus stunts.

Head of marketing Matt Sutton says: “Whether it’s wide sweeping landscapes, sunny weather, or cliché model photography, advertising in the outdoor category has often followed a tired playbook by depicting the outdoors as pristine and perfect.

“But at Columbia, our gear is built not just for a perfect day but for whatever mother nature throws at you. With ‘Engineered for Whatever’ we’re showing people that our products are made to handle the extreme and unpredictable, with a healthy dose of humor and joy. By embracing the real and unexpected sides of adventure, we’re staying true to our legacy and charting a distinct and memorable path for our brand going forward.”

Funny disclaimers are becoming quite the thing as there’s always some idiot out there in social media land who takes this stuff literally.

MAA creative wcale: 8.