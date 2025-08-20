Coca-Cola pitches as pillar of the UK community

McDonald’s has done pretty well in the UK by embedding that most American of brands as part of everyday Britain and now Coca-Cola GB is mining the same seam, featuring independent stores and store owners in some of the often overlooked parts of the country. (Such stores are a dying breed in London and parts of the south as the big supermarkets land grab through Tesco Express, Sainsbury’s Local and the like.)

So we have a Punjabi family in Pontefract (not the scenic part of Yorkshire you see everywhere on TV these days.)

And a store owner a little further north in Middlesbrough.

Showing how Coke is an integral part of the business and therefore their life, without labouring the point. By Next 15 PR agency MHP Group and Earthling Films, directed by Ross Bolidai with photography by Serena Brown.

Welcome as the UK is afflicted by a bad case of nothing works, with what we used to call race relations rising up the political agenda.

Coke is trying different things in its marketing, to some effect.

MAA creative scale: 8.